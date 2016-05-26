May 26 NCXX Group Inc :

* Says the co to issue sixth series unsecured corporate bonds worth 300 million yen through private placement

* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.7 percent

* Says payment date on June 13

* Says proceeds to be used for development of M2M products, investment in device business and capital alliance

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S3OVuA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)