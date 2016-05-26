BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 NCXX Group Inc :
* Says the co to issue sixth series unsecured corporate bonds worth 300 million yen through private placement
* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.7 percent
* Says payment date on June 13
* Says proceeds to be used for development of M2M products, investment in device business and capital alliance
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S3OVuA
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)