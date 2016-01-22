HONG KONG Jan 22 Chinese cardboard maker Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its profit likely halved in the second half of last year, hit by foreign exchange losses due to a devaluation of the yuan.

The company's preliminary net profit for the period slid 54 percent to 310 million yuan ($47 million), hurt by foreign exchange losses of 1.01 billion yuan, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

That compares to a 679 million yuan profit for the same period a year earlier.

If foreign exchange losses were excluded, profit would have jumped 144 percent, the company added.

"During the period, the middle exchange rate for RMB to US dollars and other currencies experienced significant changes as a result of the reform of the RMB middle exchange rate quotation regime, which affect the profit of the company for the period," Chairwoman Cheung Yan said in the statement.

Cheung was referring to a devaluation of almost 2 percent in the yuan last August. The yuan is down around 2.8 percent since Nov. 30 when the currency was admitted to the International Monetary Fund's benchmark basket.

The decline was mainly due to foreign exchange losses on Nine Dragons' non-yuan debt, Jefferies Equity Research wrote in a note to clients, adding the company's business was still growing very strongly.

Nine Dragons, which will publish its interim results late in February, said it expected revenue for the period to have climbed 4 percent from a year ago to 16.32 billion yuan on increased sales of cardboard for packaging and recycled printing and writing paper. ($1 = 6.5794 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)