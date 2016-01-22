HONG KONG Jan 22 Chinese cardboard maker Nine
Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its profit likely
halved in the second half of last year, hit by foreign exchange
losses due to a devaluation of the yuan.
The company's preliminary net profit for the period slid 54
percent to 310 million yuan ($47 million), hurt by foreign
exchange losses of 1.01 billion yuan, it said in a statement
late on Thursday.
That compares to a 679 million yuan profit for the same
period a year earlier.
If foreign exchange losses were excluded, profit would have
jumped 144 percent, the company added.
"During the period, the middle exchange rate for RMB to US
dollars and other currencies experienced significant changes as
a result of the reform of the RMB middle exchange rate quotation
regime, which affect the profit of the company for the period,"
Chairwoman Cheung Yan said in the statement.
Cheung was referring to a devaluation of almost 2 percent in
the yuan last August. The yuan is down around 2.8 percent since
Nov. 30 when the currency was admitted to the International
Monetary Fund's benchmark basket.
The decline was mainly due to foreign exchange losses on
Nine Dragons' non-yuan debt, Jefferies Equity Research wrote in
a note to clients, adding the company's business was still
growing very strongly.
Nine Dragons, which will publish its interim results late in
February, said it expected revenue for the period to have
climbed 4 percent from a year ago to 16.32 billion yuan on
increased sales of cardboard for packaging and recycled printing
and writing paper.
($1 = 6.5794 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)