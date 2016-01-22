* Nine Dragons warns H2 net profit likely fell 54 pct
* Without FX losses, profit would have more than doubled
* Other mainland firms seen facing similar earnings hit
* Hidden hedging risks rattle investors - asset manager
* Nine Dragons shares helped by paper price rise hopes
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Jan 22 Cardboard maker Nine Dragons
Paper (Holdings) Ltd became mainland China's first big
company to confirm profit will be squeezed by the weaker yuan, a
red flag for a throng of firms exposed to borrowing costs
offshore that were once much cheaper.
Owned by one of China's richest women, Cheung Yan, Nine
Dragons warned late on Thursday its second-half net profit
likely halved to about $47 million. Stripped of foreign exchange
losses, profit would have more than doubled, it said.
The warning from Nine Dragons, worth $2.5 billion by market
value, shows how hard the yuan's slide could hit some firms.
While a 4 percent weakening in the past three months versus the
dollar has helped exporters, companies like from airlines to
paper producers and property developers face mounting bills to
cover borrowing costs, raw materials and fuel.
Some analysts said they expect to see a wave of downgrades
due to foreign exchange losses and hidden risks.
"We know how much the currency has depreciated, but we don't
know how leveraged the companies have been," said Alex Wong,
director of asset management at Ample Finance Group. Wong said
investors remain in the dark about just how far firms have gone
into financial products to manage currency exposure.
Chinese companies, such as China SCE Property Holdings
and SUNAC China Holdings, that previously
borrowed heavily in global dollar debt markets, are increasingly
planning early repayments of dollar-denominated loans and bonds
as the yuan's weakness extends.
Meanwhile airlines such as China Eastern
and property developers like China Resources Land
and China Overseas Land and Investment have
also scrambled to reduce exposure to yuan weakness.
For Nine Dragons, investors turned the other cheek on
Friday, focusing on a potential rise in paper prices to send
shares sharply higher. At the close in Hong Kong, the stock was
up 16 percent, while the benchmark index climbed 2.9 percent.
Chairwoman Cheung had warned in an interview with Reuters in
September that depreciation of the yuan was one of the company's
biggest challenges.
Since then Nine Dragons has accelerated its conversion of
borrowings denominated in foreign currencies into borrowings
denominated in yuan to curb further exchange losses.
By the end of January 2016, yuan is expected to account for
about 50 percent of the group's debt portfolio, Nine Dragons
said. By the end of June 2016, the proportion of borrowings
denominated in yuan is estimated to increase to more than 80
percent, with the rest denominated in euro.
Nine Dragons will publish its interim results late in
February.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen, Rain Liang and Matthew
Miller; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kenneth Maxwell)