MUMBAI Nov 23 India's jeera futures are expected to open weak on Wednesday due to on-going sowing, sluggish export demand and higher stocks, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.66 percent lower at 13,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on expectations of increased supplies for the next year and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended 0.66 percent lower at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open lower due to hopes of early arrivals from the new crop and weak overseas demand, although thin supplies and lower stocks seen restricting the downside.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.65 percent lower at 34,520 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)