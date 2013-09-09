BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India's telecommunications regulator recommended a sharp cut in the floor price of mobile phone airwaves for an upcoming auction, a boon to carriers such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc's local unit.
The regulator recommended on Monday a pan-India reserve price of 14.96 billion rupees per MHz in the 1800 band. In the 900 MHz band, it recommended a reserve price of 2.88 billion rupees per MHz for Delhi, 2.62 billion rupees for Mumbai and 1 billion for Kolkata.
The government is under pressure to lower auction reserve prices of mobile phone airwaves in different frequency bands after most carriers stayed away from bidding in the last two auctions, saying the prices were high. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 49 per cent under PIS in Grasim Industries Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2nImFpb Further company coverage: