* Consumers were only ones hurt-Alibaba founder
* Jingdong Mall head accused of publicity stunt
* Original prices marked up before discounts-report
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's top planning body is
investigating an e-commerce price war that took place last month
between the country's top appliance and online retailers that
may have resulted in customers being cheated, a local newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
The Beijing News, quoting sources, said the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) found in a preliminary
investigation that some parties involved in the price war
between Suning Appliance, GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding and 360buy had raised the original prices of
some items and cheated consumers.
Last month, Liu Qiangdong, chief executive of 360buy, also
known as Jingdong Mall, announced a price war on his
microblogging account. Suning and GOME returned fire by
promising cheaper appliances on their websites.
The price war created intense buzz among China's 540 million
Internet users with some accusing Liu of orchestrating a public
relations event. Jack Ma, Alibaba Group's founder, weighed in
recently and told local media that the price war had only hurt
consumers.
Some of the findings in the NDRC report include marking up
original prices before the promotion, showing goods had sold out
although there was actual stock in the warehouse and selling
exclusive goods at a supposed discount, the paper said.
The NDRC also said that 360buy's Liu, who had said during
the price war that he would maintain zero gross profit on large
appliances for three years, actually had gross profit margins on
some products.
"Jingdong Mall has been actively cooperating with the
investigation of the NDRC and will respect the findings of the
NDRC," the firm said in a statement to Reuters.
Officials at the NDRC, Suning and GOME could not be reached
for comment.
The NDRC has not reached a final conclusion and no decision
has been made about possible fines, the paper said.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt
Driskill)