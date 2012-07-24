BRUSSELS, July 24 U.S. network equipment maker
Cisco gained unconditional EU regulatory approval on
Tuesday for its $5 billion purchase of TV software developer NDS
to reinforce its presence in the video communications market.
This will be Cisco's biggest deal after its acquisition of
Norwegian conferencing company Tandberg for $3.3 billion in
2009.
NDS is 51 percent-owned by private equity fund Permira.
The rest is held by News Corp.
Reuters reported on July 13 that the deal would be cleared
by the European Commission without any conditions.
The European Commission said the deal would not raise
competition concerns.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that the merged
entity would continue to face competition from a number of
strong competitors and that customers, namely pay-TV providers,
would continue to have alternative suppliers in all markets
concerned," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
NDS' other users include BSkyB and Sky Italia in
Europe, and Cablevision Systems Corp, Comcast Corp
and Rogers Communications Inc. in North
America.
NDS' software allows cable and satellite TV companies to
deliver encrypted content through televisions and other devices.
Cisco's core business is routers and switches that manage
Internet traffic.