TEL AVIV, June 6 Cisco's $5 billion
acquisition of pay-TV smartcard maker NDS is on track despite
the emergence of new allegations since the deal was announced
that NDS used illegal means to undermine competitors, NDS's
executive chairman told Reuters.
"The due diligence was obviously over when we did the sale
and purchase agreement," Abe Peled said on the sidelines of a
cyber security conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
Asked whether Cisco had sought variations in terms or
indemnities, he answered: "There is no change since we announced
the deal."
A BBC Panorama documentary broadcast in March, two weeks
after News Corp and private equity firm Permira agreed
to sell NDS to Cisco, alleged that NDS had hired a consultant to
post the encryption codes of ITV Digital on his website.
Widespread piracy after the online publication of the codes
contributed to the 2002 collapse of ITV Digital, which was a key
rival of Sky TV, the precursor to BSkyB, which is 39
percent owned by News Corp.
"We are completely satisfied that there were no issues ever
done by any NDS employees," Peled said.
He added that regulatory approval for the sale to Cisco was
expected in the fall.
NDS was faced with a $3 billion lawsuit in 2002 from Canal
Plus, which had supplied the scrambling technology for ITV
Digital and accused NDS of extracting the code from the cards
and leaking it onto the Internet.
Canal Plus dropped the action in 2003 when News Corp bought
Italian satellite pay TV company Telepiu from Canal Plus's then
debt-stricken owner Vivendi.
U.S. satellite TV provider EchoStar, which had
tried to join the Canal Plus suit, then sued NDS in 2003 in a
similar case. NDS was cleared of the main charges.