(Corrects loan amount to $430 mln from $420 mln in first paragraph)

DUBAI Dec 21 Nebras Power, majority owned by Qatar Electricity and Water Company, has signed a $430 million debut revolving credit facility led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, the company said on Wednesday.

The four-year loan transaction will be used to strengthen the company's capital structure and to provide long-term financial flexibility, the statement said. HSBC and Mizuho were also involved in the loan.

Nebras Power owns and operates power generation projects in Qatar. It is 60 percent-owned by Qatar Electricity and Water.