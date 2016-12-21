(Corrects loan amount to $430 mln from $420 mln in first
paragraph)
DUBAI Dec 21 Nebras Power, majority owned by
Qatar Electricity and Water Company, has signed a $430
million debut revolving credit facility led by Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation, the company said on Wednesday.
The four-year loan transaction will be used to strengthen
the company's capital structure and to provide long-term
financial flexibility, the statement said. HSBC and Mizuho were
also involved in the loan.
Nebras Power owns and operates power generation projects in
Qatar. It is 60 percent-owned by Qatar Electricity and Water.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)