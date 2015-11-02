Nov 2 A meat company in Nebraska is recalling
more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be
contaminated with the E. Coli bacteria, federal officials said.
There have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses linked
to the beef, according to a Sunday statement by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The problem was discovered in testing on Oct. 30.
Officials with All American Meats could not immediately be
reached to comment on Monday.
E. coli is among a vast array of bacteria that live in the
human gut and which cause no problems. But some strains can
cause serious symptoms and even be life-threatening, and are
spread by oral contact with fecal matter.
Also on Sunday, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it
had closed all its restaurants in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle
due to a reported E. Coli outbreak. The chain said health
officials in Oregon and Washington were investigating about 20
cases of E. coli, including six people who ate at the company's
restaurants in those areas.
The ground beef recalled by All American Meats was produced
on Oct. 16, sold in either 60- or 80-pound packages, and were
shipped to retail locations nationwide, the USDA said.
The USDA and the company are concerned that some product may
be frozen and in consumers' freezers, the agency said. The
recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place
of purchase.
All the affected meats had a sell-by date of Nov. 3 and bear
the establishment number "EST.20420" inside the USDA mark of
inspection, the USDA said.
