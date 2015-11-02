A woman who broke into an Omaha zoo was bitten by a tiger when she tried to pet it in its cage, police said.

The woman, Jacqueline Eide, 33, was hospitalized at Creighton University Medical Center after being bitten on the left hand, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Eide entered the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium after it was closed and reached into a tiger's cage to pet it. A friend took her to the hospital.

"Eide was aggressive toward staff and showed signs of intoxication of alcohol and/or drugs," the statement said.

A police spokesman was not available to say if Eide would be charged. A hospital spokesman declined to give her condition.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)