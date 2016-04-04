A Nebraska woman who snuck into an Omaha zoo enclosure and was bitten by a tiger she was trying to pet pleaded guilty on Monday to trespassing and was fined $250, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Eide, 33, was bitten in November by the three-legged tiger named Mai after she entered Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium when it was closed. Eide suffered injuries to her left fingers.

Mai, an 18-year-old Malayan tiger that lost a leg after it was caught in a trap, was not injured in the incident.

Police at the time said Eide appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eide could not be reached for comment.

