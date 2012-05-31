BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp, announces pricing, upsizing of public offering of common stock
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc announces pricing and upsizing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO May 31 NEC Corp plans to sell most of its stake in telecoms equipment measuring instrument maker Anritsu Corp, IFR Japan Capital Markets reported.
The block trade of 7.65 million shares, which was valued at 6.7 billion yen based on Anritsu's closing price at 874 yen on Wednesday, will cut NEC's holding to 0.5 percent from almost 6 percent, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The share offering will be domestic only, and will be priced between June 6 and 8, IFR said.
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc announces pricing and upsizing of public offering of common stock
* Nordstrom family files to say, as of June 7, on a combined basis, they own 51.8 million shares of Nordstrom Inc's common stock, representing about 31.2% stake in co