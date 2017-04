TOKYO, April 26 Lenders including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Development Bank of Japan have decided to provide about 130 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in subordinated loans to the electronics company NEC , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

NEC is expected to announce the funding deal when it unveils its medium-term business plan later in the day, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.