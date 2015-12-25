BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's NEC Corp said on Friday that it was promoting Senior Executive Vice President Takashi Niino to chief executive officer effective April 1, replacing Nobuhiro Endo.
Endo will become chairman of the board after six years at the top post, the electronics maker and IT services provider said in a statement.
Niino joined the company in 1977 and has served as chief of the company's financial systems business. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited