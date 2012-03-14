March 15 NEC Corp will propose
drastic cost-cutting measures to its labor union, including a
temporary wage cut, in an effort to turn around its business,
the Nikkei reported.
In a labor-management meeting scheduled for Thursday, the
company will likely propose paring the pay of union members by
up to 5 percent for six months to a year, the Japanese daily
said.
NEC has reduced executive compensation by 10 percent to 40
percent since February and will cut monthly salaries for
managers by 5 percent to 7 percent starting next month, the
daily said.
The company, which is bracing for a group net loss of 100
billion yen ($1.19 billion) in the fiscal year ending this
month, will be able to reduce fixed costs by about 10 billion
yen a year with its pay cuts for workers and managers, the
business daily reported.