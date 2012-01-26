Japan's Nikkei steadies as impact of U.S. tech slide eases
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's NEC said on Thursday that it would cut about 10,000 jobs including 5,000 permanent positions.
The electronics firm also said it would book 40 billion yen ($510 million) in restructuring costs for the fiscal year ending in March.
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash