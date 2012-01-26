TOKYO Jan 26 NEC Corp said on
Thursday it aims to shed 10,000 jobs by the end of September,
and would fail to reach a target to raise sales to 4 trillion
yen ($51.13 billion) by March 2013.
The job cuts, which will mean shedding almost one in 10 of
its workers, are to trim costs after the electronics maker
announced a loss of 87 billion yen ($1.11 billion) for the three
months to Dec. 31.
The company, which employs 115,840 people worldwide, said it
will book a 40 billion yen charge in the business year ending on
March 31 to pay for the restructuring.
It blamed its poor performance on tougher competition in the
telecoms infrastructure business in Japan from foreign rivals,
weak demand for its smartphones and difficulty in expanding
operations overseas.