TOKYO, Sept 4 Cash-strapped computer services
provider NEC Corp will sell its entire stake in China's
Lenovo Group Ltd in a transaction worth about 18
billion yen ($230 million), a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source added that NEC would maintain its joint venture
with Lenovo in Japan.
The details were in line with a report earlier on Tuesday by
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. IFR said the offering price
in the deal was equivalent to a discount of 1.8 percent to 4.8
percent to Lenovo's Tuesday closing price of HK$6.62, and that
Credit Suisse was hired as sole bookrunner on the
deal.
($1 = 78.2600 Japanese yen)
