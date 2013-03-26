TOKYO, March 26 Japan's NEC Corp will
sell its mobile services subsidiary NEC Mobiling Ltd
for 70 to 80 billion yen ($742 million - $848 million), sources
said on Tuesday, as the company sheds non-core assets after two
years of losses.
Marubeni Corp's telecommunications unit and TD
Mobile are vying for the 51 percent stake NEC Corp is putting up
for sale, and a buyer may be picked as early as next week, the
industry and financial sources told Reuters.
The sources declined to be identified because of the
confidential nature of the deal.
TD Mobile is a joint venture between Toyota Tsusho Corp
and Denso Corp.
NEC Mobiling runs a chain of mobile phone retailer shops for
NTT Docomo Inc .
($1 = 94.3400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto, Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito; editing
by Miral Fahmy)