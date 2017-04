The NEC dual screen phone is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

Japan's NEC Corp (6701.T) plans to exit its loss-making smartphone business after a deal with Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) failed to materialize, the Nikkei reported.

The two companies have a partnership in the personal computers business and NEC was in talks with Lenovo for a deal for its smartphones operations since late 2012, the Japanese daily reported.

The Japanese electronics company had offered Lenovo a majority stake in NEC Casio Mobile Communications Ltd, its subsidiary that makes smartphones. Casio Computer Co (6952.T) and Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) are among NEC Casio's current investors.

NEC, once a market leader in the smartphones business in Japan, currently has a market share of about 5 percent, the business daily said.

The Japanese company will now focus on conventional handsets and plans to sell some of its mobile phone-related patents, according to the Nikkei.

NEC will reassign majority of NEC Casio employees to other group firms, the paper said.

(Reporting by Rohit T K in Bangalore)