July 17 Japan's NEC Corp plans to exit
its loss-making smartphone business after a deal with Chinese PC
maker Lenovo Group Ltd failed to materialize, the
Nikkei reported.
The two companies have a partnership in the personal
computers business and NEC was in talks with Lenovo for a deal
for its smartphones operations since late 2012, the Japanese
daily reported.
The Japanese electronics company had offered Lenovo a
majority stake in NEC Casio Mobile Communications Ltd, its
subsidiary that makes smartphones. Casio Computer Co
and Hitachi Ltd are among NEC Casio's current
investors.
NEC, once a market leader in the smartphones business in
Japan, currently has a market share of about 5 percent, the
business daily said.
The Japanese company will now focus on conventional handsets
and plans to sell some of its mobile phone-related patents,
according to the Nikkei.
NEC will reassign majority of NEC Casio employees to other
group firms, the paper said.