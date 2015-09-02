By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, Sept 2
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Japan's NEC Tokin Corp
settled charges on Wednesday that it conspired to fix the prices
of electrolytic capacitors, used in autos and electronics,
agreeing to plead guilty and to pay a fine of $13.8 million, the
Justice Department said.
The capacitors, or condensers, are used in car engines and
airbags as well as a broad range of consumer electronics, like
computers and televisions, the department said. The guilty plea
is the first in the electrolytic capacitor industry, the
department said.
"NEC Tokin and its co-conspirators fixed prices on
capacitors, a component used in just about every product that
has a battery or a plug," said Assistant Attorney General Bill
Baer, who heads the department's Antitrust Division.
The price-fixing occurred between 2002 and 2013, the
department said.
The department has had a long-running investigation into
price-fixing of auto parts. Thirty-five companies have pleaded
guilty as part of the probe, and more than 50 executives have
been charged.
NEC Tokin's U.S. office declined to comment and its office
in Tokyo could not immediately be reached for comment outside of
Asian business hours.
The case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California is United States of America v. NEC Tokin
Corp. It is case No. 15-0426.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)