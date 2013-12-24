Dec 23 Owners and insurers of a now-bankrupt
Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak
have agreed to pay more than $100 million to compensate victims,
families of victims and creditors.
The preliminary settlement announced on Monday, which
requires court approval, would resolve many claims arising from
tainted steroid injections linked to New England Compounding
Pharmacy Inc of Framingham, Massachusetts.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
at least 64 people died and 751 were sickened in 20 U.S. states
by injections of methylprednisolone acetate, a drug typically
used to ease back pain.
The outbreak occurred after NECC shipped tainted vials of
the steroid to medical facilities throughout the United States.
NECC filed for bankruptcy protection Dec. 21, 2012, two
months after shutting down as the outbreak began.
Thomas Sobol, a partner at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro
representing a plaintiffs' steering committee, called the accord
"a big step forward in getting justice for victims."
Kristen Johnson Parker, another Hagens Berman partner, in a
phone interview said, "All victims of the NECC tragedy should be
able to share in the funds."
NECC's owners, bankruptcy trustee Paul Moore and lawyers for
a committee of unsecured NECC creditors also confirmed the
settlement in a joint statement. The owners denied liability or
wrongdoing.
Settlement funds are expected to come from the owners,
insurers, tax refunds and proceeds from the sale of a related
business.
"We are pleased that a significant amount of funds will
become available for distribution to victims and their families
as compensation for the deaths, injuries and suffering they
endured as a result of this tragic meningitis outbreak," said
Moore, a partner at Duane Morris.
The accord requires final documentation and does not cover
claims against various clinics that sold the tainted steroid or
various vendors used by NECC.
According to NECC's bankruptcy filing, the company's equity
shareholders were Carla Conigliaro with a 55 percent stake,
Barry Cadden and Lisa Conigliaro Cadden each with a 17.5 percent
stake, and Gregory Conigliaro with a 10 percent stake.
A lawyer for the owners did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is In re: New England Compounding Pharmacy Inc,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 12-19882.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)