Feb 17 - NEC Corp on Thursday proposed an early retirement plan and a temporary reduction to overtime pay to its labor union as part of its efforts to rein in costs, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The program targets employees who have been with the company for at least five years and are 40 or older, the daily said.

The technology company hopes to eliminate employees in back-office divisions, but has not said how many, the daily reported.

It plans to offer a retirement bonus and a special payout equivalent to a maximum of 34 months' pay. The cuts will take effect at the end of September, the Nikkei said.

NEC also wants to cut overtime pay to 25 percent above regular wages from 30 percent for the year beginning in April, the daily said.

NEC announced at the end of last month that it plans to cut 5,000 employees and 5,000 outsourced workers. Group unit NEC Tokin will lay off nearly 3,000 workers in Thailand.

The early retirement plan is expected to count toward some of the remaining 2,000 cuts planned for the group workforce, the Japanese daily said.