JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's Nedbank Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered into an alliance with Bank of China to target trade and investment between Africa and the world's second-largest economy.

"The alliance will provide Nedbank with access to new clients and new markets, and will facilitate both parties' lending, trade finance and transactional banking businesses across Africa," Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)