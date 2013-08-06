JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013 * Says interim dividend per share up 14,7% to 390 cents * Diluted headline earnings per share up 12,6% to 831 cents * Strong nir growth of 15,4% to R9 535m * Net interest income grew 6,9% to R10 309m * Credit loss ratio expected to revert to the upper end of its

through-the-cycle target range for the full year * Expenses growing at 8,0% to R10 750m * Impairments increased to R3 325m (June 2012: R2 702m) * Advances to grow at mid to upper single digits * Financial performance for the full year currently anticipated to remain

broadly in line with the guidance * Credit loss ratio at 1,31% (June 2012: 1,11%) * Expenses to increase by mid to upper single digits * Non interest revenue (excluding fair-value adjustments) to grow at low double

digits