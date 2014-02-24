JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Nedbank Group Ltd :
* Says FY headline earnings increased 15,9 pct to R8 670
million
* Full-year dividend per share up 19,0 pct to 895 cents
* Says FY diluted headline earnings per share up 15,0 pct to 1
829 cents(1)
* Says FY NIR growth of 11,8 pct to R19 361 million
* Economic conditions improved during 2013, led by better
prospects in key
developed economies
* Says common-equity tier 1 ratio increased to 12.5 pct (2012:
11,6 pct)
* Says given the uncertain economic environment, forecast risk
has increased
* Says globally, capital flows have shifted in favour of
developed markets
* Expects organic growth in diluted HEPS to be greater than the
growth in
nominal gross domestic product
* Says conditions in emerging markets, including sa, are more
volatile
* FY net interest income grew 7,8 pct to R21 220 million (2012:
R19 680m)
* Says economic outlook for developed economies is expected to
be more positive
in 2014
* 2014 NIR to grow at mid to upper single digits, incorporating
the 0 pct
transactional fee increase in 2014
* Says 2014 expenses to increase at upper single digits
* Says corporate credit demand is expected to remain above
retail credit demand
* Sees 2014 NIM to remain at levels similar to those of 2013
* Says our CLR target range of 0,60 pct to 1,00 pct was amended
to 0,80 pct to 1,20 pct