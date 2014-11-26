JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 South Africa's Nedbank is satisfied with its 20 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational, Nedbank's chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

"What we think is an appropriate scenario is the current environment where we've got a 20 percent share plus a strategic alliance," Graham Dempster told a banking conference, in response to a question about where he saw Nedbank's shareholding in five year's time. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)