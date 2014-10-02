Oct 2 Jse: Ned - Nedbank Group To Acquire 20% Of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('Eti' Or 'Ecobank')

* Nedbank group has exercised its rights to subscribe for a 20% shareholding in eti

* Arrangement, announced on 1 december 2011, provided nedbank group with subscription rights which it could elect to exercise between 24 and 36 months to become a 20% shareholder in eti

* Transaction is expected to result in an approximate 80 basis points pro forma reduction in nedbank group's common equity tier 1 ratio under basel 3, which was 12,1% at 30 June 2014

* Will subscribe for 4 512 618 890 new eti shares to be issued for a cash consideration of $493,4 million

* Post transaction, nedbank group will remain strongly capitalised and its common equity tier 1 ratio will be well within group's published internal target range of 10,5% to 12,5%.

* Nominated its chief operating officer, graham dempster, to join eti board

* Investment in eti will be at an effective price of usd10,93 cents per share

* Eti will exercise its reciprocal right to an appointment on nedbank group board

