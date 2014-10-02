Oct 2 Jse: Ned - Nedbank Group To Acquire 20% Of
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('Eti' Or 'Ecobank')
*
* Nedbank group has exercised its rights to subscribe for a
20% shareholding in eti
* Arrangement, announced on 1 december 2011, provided
nedbank group with subscription rights which it could elect to
exercise between 24 and 36 months to become a 20% shareholder in
eti
* Transaction is expected to result in an approximate 80
basis points pro forma reduction in nedbank group's common
equity tier 1 ratio under basel 3, which was 12,1% at 30 June
2014
* Will subscribe for 4 512 618 890 new eti shares to be
issued for a cash consideration of $493,4 million
* Post transaction, nedbank group will remain strongly
capitalised and its common equity tier 1 ratio will be well
within group's published internal target range of 10,5% to
12,5%.
* Nominated its chief operating officer, graham dempster, to
join eti board
* Investment in eti will be at an effective price of
usd10,93 cents per share
* Eti will exercise its reciprocal right to an appointment
on nedbank group board
* All necessary regulatory approvals have been received and
transaction is unconditional.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: