Nov 26 Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Nedbank to create an integrated wholesale business

* Nedbank Capital and Corporate will be integrated into a single client-facing, wholesale business cluster

* Together businesses contributed 48 pct of group's headline earnings as at 30 June 2014

* Brian Kennedy, will be accountable for combined wholesale business