JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 Pan African lender Ecobank
Transnational has made progress in resolving governance
problems, the chief executive of its alliance partner Nedbank
Group, said on Tuesday.
"ETI went through some governance challenges, but in the
last few months we think they've made enormous progress in
resolving those issues," Mike Brown told Reuters in an
interview.
South Africa's Nedbank has a strategic alliance with Ecobank
and under a deal with the Togo-based lender has until November
to decide if it will take a 20 percent stake in the bank.
