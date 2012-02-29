* FY diluted headline EPS 1,340 cents vs 1,069 cents
* Non-interest revenue up more than 16 percent
* Shares up 10 pct vs 7 pct in Top-40 index
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 Nedbank,
South Africa's fourth-largest lender, posted an expected 25
percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday, boosted by a
big jump in fees and underpinned by higher loan income.
The bank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual
, said diluted headline earnings per share
totalled 1,340 cents in the year to end-December, up from 1,069
cents a year earlier.
Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South
Africa, exclude certain one-time items. The lender said earlier
this month full-year earnings would be up to 28 percent higher.
Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending,
rose 8.6 percent to 18 billion rand ($2.4 billion), while
non-interest revenue gained more than 16 percent.
Bad debts costs fell to 5.33 billion rand from 6.19 billion
in the previous year.
The lender's retail unit suffered losses when a 2009
recession caused job cuts and left many borrowers unable to
service mortgage payments but returned to profitability in 2010.
The $10.7 billion bank's bigger competitor Absa Group
reported a 21 percent increase in full-year earnings
earlier this month. FirstRand, South Africa's
second-largest lender, posted a 26 percent increase in interim
earnings on Tuesday.
Nedbank's shares are up 10 percent so far this year,
compared with a 7 percent rise by the Top-40 index.
($1 = 7.5305 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)