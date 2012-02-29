* FY diluted headline EPS 1,340 cents vs 1,069 cents
* Non-interest revenue up more than 16 percent
* Shares at 11-year high
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 Nedbank,
South Africa's fourth-largest lender, posted a 25 percent rise
in full-year earnings following a big jump in fees, the latest
sign its turnaround plan is gaining traction.
South African banks have been focusing on non-interest
revenues to grow earnings after a 2009 recession knocked credit
demand back and left lenders struggling with bad debts.
Loan growth is now starting to improve as the lenders turned
to high-margin unsecured personal loans.
"They came in much stronger on the non-interest income line
than we had expected. The net interest income line was also
slightly better than we expected," said Avior Research analyst
Faizal Moolla.
Nedbank's shares rose to 11-year highs as investors factored
in a 26 percent increase in dividend payout. The shares are up
over 10 percent so far this year, compared with a 7 percent rise
by the Top-40 index, and were 1.2 percent up on the day
by 1017 GMT.
Nedbank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual
, grew fee income by over 16 percent and
interest from loans by nearly 9 percent.
"These are the highest level of earnings Nedbank has ever
delivered," Chief Operating Officer Graham Dempster told Reuters
in a telephone interview.
The lender's retail unit suffered losses on its mortgage
business after the recession caused job cuts and left many
borrowers unable to service mortgage payments but returned to
profitability in 2010.
Nedbank took on new business from 27 new large corporate
clients in 2011 and increased retail clients to 5.3 million by
adding 425,000 new users.
Total operating expenses rose as the bank grew its branch
network, head count and automated teller machines. They totalled
18.9 billion rand ($2.5 billion), a 14 percent increase from the
previous year.
Dempster said Nedbank added nearly 1,000 new staff and over
120 branches in 2011.
RECORD EARNINGS
Bad debts costs fell to 5.33 billion rand from 6.19 billion
in the previous year.
But some analysts said that wasn't enough.
"They disappointed on the impairment line, especially retail
banking impairments were a disappointment," Avior's Moolla said.
Nedbank said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
1,340 cents in the year to end-December, up from 1,069 cents a
year earlier. Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in
South Africa, exclude certain one-time items. The lender said
earlier this month they would be up to 28 percent higher.
The lender posted a 16.6 percent rise in non-interest income
to 15.4 billion rand. Net interest income, the measure of
earnings from lending, rose by a narrow margin of 8.6 percent to
18 billion rand.
The $10.7 billion bank's bigger competitor Absa Group
reported a 21 percent increase in full-year earnings
earlier this month. FirstRand, South Africa's
second-largest lender, posted a 26 percent increase in interim
earnings on Tuesday.
($1 = 7.5305 South African rand)
