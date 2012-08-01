* H1 diluted HEPS rises to 714 cents from 600 cents

* Non-interest revenue at R8.27 bln from R7.14 bln

* Shares up 25 percent this year (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 South Africa's Nedbank Group reported an expected 24 percent jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in fees and commissions and said it was on track to meet full-year targets.

Diluted headline earnings per share rose to 741 cents in the six months to end-June, up from a total 600 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which exclude certain one-time items, are the main gauge of profit in South Africa.

Nedbank said last month it expected first-half profit growth of up to 26 percent.

Bigger rival Absa Group has already reported a 6 percent drop in profit for the first half, hurt by non-performing mortgages.

Nedbank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual , has turned its retail unit around following losses induced by a 2009 recession.

Nedbank said non-interest revenue was up 16 percent to 8.27 billion rand ($1.01 billion) in the six months to end June, from 7.14 billion.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending increased to 9.64 billion rand from 8.68 billion rand a year earlier.

Nedbank, which is the South African bank that HSBC dropped a takeover bid for in 2010.

Its stock is up 25 percent so far this year, outperforming the benchmark Top-40 index, which has gained 6.7 percent. ($1 = 8.2151 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)