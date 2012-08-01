* H1 diluted EPS rises to 714 cents from 600 cents
* Non-interest revenue at R8.27 bln from R7.14 bln
* Shares slip 0.4 percent, underperforms index
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 South Africa's Nedbank Group
posted a 24 percent jump in first-half profit on
Wednesday, boosted by a turnaround at its retail arm as it
focused on high revenue generators like credit cards and
personal loans.
Nedbank, which said it was still on track to meet its
full-year targets after a central bank rate cut, has been on a
steady recovery since its retail unit was hit by soured home
loans following a 2009 recession.
South African banks have looked to high-margin, shorter-term
unsecured lending for growth, while Nedbank has also narrowed
its mortgage lending policy to those borrowers who are already
customers and have a good credit history.
The country's fourth-largest lender, which is majority owned
by UK-listed insurer Old Mutual, made a profit in all of
its main divisions except business banking in the first half,
while profit at its retail unit surged nearly 40 percent.
Nedbank, which has made big provisions for bad debt over the
past two years, said impairment charges fell in the interim
period, as it avoided the ballooning bad loans reported last
week by its bigger rival Barclays unit Absa Group
.
"The result was of good quality because it was driven by
strong growth in revenue and didn't come from controlling costs
or a big reduction in bad debt expenses," said Adrian Cloete, an
analyst at Cadiz Asset Management.
Nedbank's shares, which are up 25 percent so far this year,
were 0.4 percent lower at 1321 GMT on Wednesday, underperforming
a 1.3 percent rise on the benchmark Top-40 index. Over
the year so far Nedbank's stock is up 25 percent compared with
the Top-40's 6.7 percent gain.
"All banks have been under pressure for the last couple of
days. There's been a big sell off of banks globally, after some
patchy looking European bank results," said Sasha Naryshkine, an
analyst at fund manager Vestact.
Nedbank's other domestic competitors, Standard Bank
and FirstRand, will report later in August and in
September respectively.
INTEREST RATE CUT
Nedbank said the South African Reserve Bank's 50 basis point
rate cut last month may shave 160 million rand ($19.5 million)
off its earnings in the second half of the year. Absa, which
reported a 6 percent decline in first-half profit, has said the
central bank's move would likely cost it 190 million rand.
The Reserve Bank surprised markets with an interest rate cut
to 5 percent last month, citing concern about the effect of the
global economic downturn on Africa's largest economy.
"It will have an effect this year but won't be dramatic,"
Nedbank's Chief Operating Officer Graham Dempster told Reuters.
"If interest rates stay lower for longer, it means banks
generally on their capital will generate less earnings but over
time, lower interest rates should translate into lower
impairments and bad debts."
Nedbank said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) rose
to 741 cents in the six months to end-June, up from 600 cents a
year earlier.
Headline EPS, which exclude certain one-time items, are the
main gauge of profit in South Africa.
Nedbank said non-interest revenue - which includes fees and
commission from day-to-day business, arranging deals and
advisory services - was up 16 percent to 8.27 billion rand
($1.01 billion).
Net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending,
increased to 9.64 billion rand from 8.68 billion rand a year
earlier.