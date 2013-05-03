JOHANNESBURG May 3 Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says entered into an agreement to acquire an initial 36% share in banco unico

of mozambique * Says net interest income grew 7,3% to R5 121m (Q1 2012: R4 774m) * Says elevated consumer indebtedness and unsecured lending continued into

2013, leading to higher retail impairments * Says credit loss ratio increased to 1,22% (Q1 2012: 1,08%) * Says cautious in outlook for the year but remains on track to achieve medium

to long term earnings growth target