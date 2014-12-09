Dec 9 Nedbank Group Ltd

* Priya Naidoo (41) has been appointed to group executive committee with effect from 1 January 2015

* Mike Davis (43) has been appointed as group executive: balance sheet management with effect from 1 January 2015

* Priya Naidoo will succeed John Bestbier, group executive for strategic planning and economics, on his scheduled retirement date of 30 June 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: