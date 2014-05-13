(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's Nedbank
reported an 8.7 percent jump in net interest income in
the first quarter after a lending push grew total advances by
nearly 15 percent.
South Africa's fourth largest bank by market value said net
interest income, or revenue from lending, was 5.57 billion rand
($536 million), while non-interest revenue was up 2.7 percent to
4.5 billion rand.
Nedbank said its credit loss ratio - the proportion of bad
debt costs to total loans - improved to 0.89 percent from 1.22
percent a year ago.
Total advances were up 14.9 percent to 601 billion rand,
while deposits increased nearly 10 percent to 618 billion rand.
($1 = 10.3782 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)