(Adds CEO comment)
JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's Nedbank
reported an 8.7 percent jump in net interest income in
the first quarter after a lending push grew total advances by
nearly 15 percent.
South Africa's fourth-largest bank by market value said net
interest income - the difference between interest received on
loans and paid out on deposits - was 5.57 billion rand ($536
million), while non-interest revenue was up 2.7 percent to 4.5
billion rand.
Nedbank said its credit loss ratio - the proportion of bad
debt costs to total loans - improved to 0.89 percent from 1.22
percent a year ago.
Total advances were up 14.9 percent to 601 billion rand,
while deposits increased nearly 10 percent to 618 billion rand.
Nedbank is expected to exercise its rights to take up a 20
percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational
by Nov. 25 after lending the Togo-based bank $285
million.
The whole deal could cost Nedbank between $450-$500 million,
Chief Executive Mike Brown said, or about 0.7 percent of tier 1
common equity.
Nedbank shares were down 0.25 percent to 236.61 rand at 0834
GMT, but have gained nearly 13 percent so far this year, the
second-best performing bank after Barclay Africa Group
that has risen 17 percent.
($1 = 10.3782 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Potter)