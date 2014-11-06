BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
Nov 6 Nedsense Enterprises NV :
* 9-month revenue, excluding NedGraphics, was equal to the same period last year, despite a negative USD effect
* NedGraphics revenue year to date increased 6 percent compared to the same period in 2013
Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
CAIRO, Egypt/ERBIL, Iraq, April 20 Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition would oppose Kurdish plans to hold a referendum on independence after the defeat of Islamic State, its president, Ammar al-Hakim, has said.