Nov 21 A former Needham & Co chief financial
officer pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal $1 million from
the firm in a false invoicing scheme, in which he used some of
the money to pay for vacations, wine and a dog fence,
prosecutors said.
As part of his Thursday plea,Glen Albanese, 42, of
Manalapan, New Jersey, also agreed to reimburse $1 million to
Needham, a New York-based investment banking and brokerage firm,
according to U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Prosecutors accused Albanese of running a scheme from 2000
to 2010 in which he induced vendors to submit inflated bills or
fake invoices for services that were not provided.
They said Albanese received illegal proceeds by accepting
envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash, or asking
vendors to pay personal expenses.
These expenses included such things as home landscaping,
thousands of dollars of wine, equestrian equipment, tickets to
Walt Disney World and Six Flags theme parks, and "a
designer-breed dog and 'canine fence,'" prosecutors said.
Fishman said Albanese entered his plea before U.S. District
Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey, and faces a maximum
of 20 years in prison at a Feb. 25, 2014, sentencing.
Two co-conspirators previously entered guilty pleas in the
case, Fishman said.
Joseph Benfante, a lawyer for Albanese, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Albanese resigned from Needham in February 2011 after the
firm began to question his dealings with vendors, according to
records of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an
independent brokerage regulator. Needham was not implicated.
The case is U.S. v. Albanese, U.S. District Court, District
of New Jersey, No. 12-mj-07289.