NEW YORK Jan 23 Neiman Marcus said
about 1.1 million customer payment cards may have been exposed
during a data breach at the privately owned luxury department
store chain from July 16 to Oct. 30 last year.
So far, about 2,400 payment cards used at Neiman Marcus'
various chains have been used fraudulently, CEO Karen Katz wrote
in a statement on the company's website, citing notification
from credit card networks Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc
and Discover Financial Services.
Though the size of the breach is far smaller than what
Target Corp disclosed, the damage to the retail industry
could still be significant as Neiman has a far wealthier
clientele, many of whom have high limits on their credit cards.
Katz said social security numbers and birth dates were not
compromised as part of the breach. The company's own label
credit cards have not seen any fraudulent activity, Katz added.
Reuters has previously reported at least six other cyber
attacks at U.S. merchants whose credit card processing systems
are infected with the same type of malicious software used to
steal data from Target.
Target's financial chief will testify before the U.S. Senate
Judiciary Committee on Feb. 4 on the massive data breach at its
stores during the holiday season.