March 15 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported a second straight
quarterly drop in sales at its established stores amid a
slowdown in spending on high-end goods.
Sales at stores open more than a year fell 2.4 percent in
the quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with a 5.6 percent rise a
year earlier.
A volatile stock market has curbed spending on high-end
goods, while the strong dollar has hit spending by tourists,
reducing sales at Tiffany's Inc and Macy's
high-end Bloomingdale's chain, among others.
Unseasonably warm weather also hurt holiday quarter sales at
several high-end retailers, including Nordstrom Inc and
Ralph Lauren Corp.
Neiman Marcus had filed for an initial public offering in
August last year. Reuters reported in October that the IPO had
been pushed to 2016 due to volatile stock markets.
The company's net income fell to $7.8 million in the second
quarter from $27.8 million a year earlier, hurt by higher
depreciation and other expenses.
Revenue fell 2.3 percent to $1.49 billion.
