Sept 26 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported a bigger loss for the
fourth quarter due to a $466.2 million writedown in the fair
value of goodwill, tradenames and certain assets.
Neiman Marcus, which operates the Bergdorf Goodman stores,
said its net loss widened to $407.25 million in the quarter
ended July 30 from $32.88 million a year earlier.
The company said sales at established stores dropped 4.1
percent, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Total revenue
declined 3.3 percent.
A pickup in tourist spending and demand for warm weather
apparel had helped rivals Macy's Inc, which runs the
luxury Bloomingdale's chain, and Nordstrom Inc to report
smaller-than-expected drops in comparable sales for the
quarter.
