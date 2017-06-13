June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC
, which has been exploring strategic options
including a sale, on Tuesday reported its fourth straight
quarterly loss, as it struggled in the face of intense
competition from online and fast-fashion retailers.
The company also reported a 5 percent dip in same-store
sales for the third quarter ending April 29.
Neiman Marcus posted a net loss of $24.9 million in the
quarter, compared to a profit of $3.8 million, a year earlier.
Apparel retailers including Gap Inc and Victoria's
Secret owner L Brands Inc have faced lackluster demand
amid stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc and
fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara.
Retailers have struggled to cope with changes in consumer
tastes as shoppers increasingly spend on travel and big-ticket
home improvement items and less on apparel and accessories.
Dallas-based Neiman Marcus earlier this year shelved plans
for an initial public offering and said it was exploring
options, including changes to its capital structure change or a
sale of the company, as it struggles with an enormous debt load.
Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co had
approached Neiman Marcus about a potential combination earlier
this year, but talks have stalled, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday. on.wsj.com/2reiaQm
(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)