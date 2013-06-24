By Phil Wahba
June 24 Neiman Marcus Inc filed
registration papers on Monday for an initial public offering as
its private equity owners eye an exit for their long-held
investment in the luxury department store operator.
The Dallas-based retailer has been in the hands of private
equity since 2005, when TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC led a
group that bought the Dallas-based retailer for $5.1 billion.
The IPO registration may signal little more than Neiman
Marcus' desire to keep its options open. Private equity-owned
companies routinely try to sell themselves to other companies or
funds while they are also preparing for an IPO in a practice
referred to by investment bankers as "dual-track."
Last month for example, Warburg agreed to sell eyecare
company Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc to Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International for $8.7 billion after it had registered
it for an IPO.
Private equity funds typically have a lifespan of ten years.
Owned by private equity for eight years already, Neiman Marcus
is considered a mature investment by industry standards.
Neiman, which operates 41 namesake departments stores,
Bergdorf Goodman as well as the lower-price outlet chains Last
Call and CUSP, would not receive any proceeds from the IPO,
according to the prospectus filed with U.S. regulators. All
shares in an IPO would be sold by existing shareholders.
The initial prospectus did not set out a timeline for the
IPO, how many shares will be sold and by whom, nor on which
exchange Neiman shares would trade. The company indicated it was
asking to raise up to $100 million, but that amount is the
standard used in many IPO filings as a placeholder to calculate
a company's registration fees. The actual amount raised could be
smaller, or, most likely in the case, larger.
During the 2008-2009 financial crisis, luxury sales
plummeted in the United States. Neiman revenues had not yet
recovered to pre-recession levels at the end of its most recent,
complete fiscal year but are poised to for the fiscal year
ending in late July.
Neiman, which competes most directly with Saks Inc,
Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc's upscale
Bloomingdale's chain, reported revenues in the nine months ended
April 27 rose 5.7 percent to $3.53 billion while comparable
sales were up 4.8 percent.
Saks reported comparable sales rose 4.4 percent in fiscal
2012, while for Nordstrom they were up 7.3 percent.
Neiman was the first high-end U.S. retailer to offer
e-commerce and gets about 21.7 percent of sales on line, better
than Saks and Nordstrom.
In its prospectus, Neiman said e-commerce would continue to
be a major source of growth, including more sales to overseas
shoppers. It also plans expand its Last Call and CUSP chains of
small format outlet stores.
Private equity firms have been busy this year trying to cash
out on portfolio companies: Other recent large deals involving
private equity-backed companies include SeaWorld Entertainment
Inc and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.