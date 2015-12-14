(Corrects to "fall" from "falls" in headline)
By Subrat Patnaik
Dec 14 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd LLC swung to a quarterly loss from
a profit a year ago and reported its first drop in same-store
sales in six years, the latest blip in the company's roadmap to
going public again.
Neiman Marcus had in August filed for an initial public
offering. Reuters reported in October that the IPO had been
pushed back to 2016 due to volatile stock markets.
The company, owned by private equity firm Ares Management LP
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, reported
a net loss of $10.5 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31,
compared to a net income of $196,000 last year.
Total revenue fell 1.8 percent to $1.16 billion. Same-store
sales declined 5.6 percent, the first fall after 23 quarters of
rising sales. The Dallas, Texas-based company did not provide
additional details about its results in its statement.
"The financials don't look promising," Francis Gaskins,
president of research firm IPO Desktop said.
But Gaskins said the results should not scupper Neiman
Marcus's IPO plans as the company's private equity sponsors
wanted to exit the company, which is loaded with debt.
Neiman Marcus's weak results for the quarter follows
disappointing results and forecasts from other retailers,
including Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc, amid
concerns of a slowdown in the retail sector.
Neiman Marcus had in September reported a drop in profit for
the fourth quarter, the first quarterly results it posted after
it filed for an IPO.
But, Neiman Marcus also has its own set of issues to deal
with.
The company's website suffered an outage on the crucial
Black Friday recently, leaving shoppers empty-handed.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)