By Andrea Hopkins and Phil Wahba
NEW YORK/TORONTO, Sept 9 The owners of Neiman
Marcus Inc agreed to sell the U.S. luxury department
store chain to two private investors for $6 billion, almost $1
billion more than they paid for the company in 2005.
The buyers, Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), said on Monday they will split
ownership equally, with an undisclosed minority stake going to
current management.
The deal keeps the company in private hands after a long
search for a buyer by current ownership, led by private equity
firms TPG Capital LP and Warburg Pincus LLC. They had also
explored a possible IPO for Neiman, which they took private in
2005 for $5.1 billion.
The Dallas-based retailer operates 41 namesake department
stores along with the famed Bergdorf Goodman store on
Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and the Last Call outlet chain.
The deal suggests that some investors see a possible revival
in the luxury retail segment. In July, Hudson Bay Co bought Saks
Fifth Avenue, another storied U.S. retailer.
The parties said they expected the deal to close in the
fourth quarter.
"If you look at where we are in the cycle, it's a good time
to buy this business," said Andre Bourbonnais, senior vice
president of private investments at CPPIB, one of Canada's
largest public pension funds and a global dealmaker whose assets
including shopping malls, real estate and infrastructure.
"People feel more and more confident about the recovery in
the U.S. and the sustainability of that recovery."
Bourbonnais praised Neiman's management team and said the
retailer would continue on a "business as usual" track, focused
on strengthening its online retail business and looking for
opportunities to expand the brand geographically.
"There are no immediate plans" to expand in Canada, he said.
But Neiman would keep studying "when it's advisable to come to
Canada."
High-end U.S. retailer Nordstrom said last year it would
open its first four Canadian stores in the fall of 2014.
David Kaplan, co-head of Ares' private equity group, said in
a statement that the firm shared Neiman's vision and praised the
retailer's chief executive officer, Karen Katz.
Los Angeles-based Ares, with about $66 billion in capital
under management, is primarily a debt-focused investment firm
which also engages in corporate buyouts.
Neiman has largely stopped opening new department stores,
but has focused its attention on e-commerce and the expansion of
the Last Call chain.
Bourbonnais said the fund was drawn in part by the
expectation of an increase in U.S. luxury spending. The pension
fund also has holdings at the other end of the market, dollar
stores, part of what it calls a "barbell" strategy.
In 2008, Neiman's revenue plummeted because of the financial
crisis, but it returned to pre-crisis levels this year. It rose
6.5 percent to $4.5 billion in the 12 months ended April 27, the
company said in July, when it filed for an initial public
offering.
Neiman registered for the IPO after talks with potential
buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, failed to generate the
price its owners sought, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters at the time. Private equity investors prefer a private
sale to an IPO, since they only sell part of their stake in an
IPO while the private sale allows a full exit.
The buyers did not disclose how much debt they assumed in
the deal, but said Warburg and TPG would pay off some of
Neiman's debt, which totaled $2.7 billion April 27, the date of
its latest earnings report.
The sale comes just weeks after storied U.S. luxury
department store Saks Inc agreed in July to be sold to
Hudson's Bay Co for $2.4 billion.
Credit Suisse was financial advisor to Neiman Marcus Group,
and RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted
as financial advisors to Ares and CPPIB, which all provided
committed debt financing in connection with the deal.
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel
to Neiman Marcus Group. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as transaction
counsel and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as finance counsel to
Ares and CPPIB. Torys LLP was counsel to CPPIB.