Jan 10 Luxury department store chain Neiman
Marcus said on Friday that hackers may have stolen
customers' credit and debit card information, the second cyber
attack on a retailer in recent weeks.
The data breach comes after Target Corp on Friday
said an investigation found a cyber attack compromised the
information of at least 70 million customers, in the
second-biggest retail cyber attack on record.
Neiman Marcus does not know the number of customers affected
by the intrusion, company spokesperson Ginger Reeder said.
Neiman Marcus said its credit card processor alerted the
retailer in December about potential unauthorized payment card
activities and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating.
A third-party forensics firm confirmed the cyber-security
intrusion on Jan. 1, the company said.
Reeder declined to comment if the breach was related to the
Target cyber attack.